Head coach Brian Keefe said Sunday that Dybantsa is day-to-day with an ankle sprain, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Dybantsa exited Friday's preseason finale with the ankle injury and did not return. The rookie No. 1 overall pick can be considered questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bucks until the Wizards provide an update on his status. If he's forced to miss time, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly and Will Riley would be candidates to see an uptick in minutes.