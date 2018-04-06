Wizards' John Wall: Doubtful for Friday
Wall is unlikely to play Friday against the HawksZach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
After a taxing 38 minutes Thursday against the Cavaliers, the Wizards will likely keep their star point guard out for Friday's tilt against the floundering Hawks. Look for Tomas Satoransky and Tim Frazier to pick up the bulk of the point guard minutes if Wall is officially ruled out.
