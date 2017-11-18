Wizards' John Wall: Questionable Sunday vs. Raptors

Wall (knee) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Raptors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Wall finished with eight points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt) during Friday's loss, indicating afterward that fluid in his knee caused the poor outing. The severity of the issue isn't clear at the moment, but the team seemingly feels comfortable listing him as day-to-day. Expect more updates on his status following Sunday's morning shootaround.