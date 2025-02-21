Middleton is in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Bucks on Friday.

Middleton hasn't played since Feb. 2, but he'll make his Wizards' debut Friday in a starting role. The veteran guard started in seven games for the Bucks this season, during which he averaged 15.7 points on 51.2 percent shooting (including 45.5 percent from three on 4.7 3PA), 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists over 26.0 minutes per contest. Middleton's addition to the starting lineup means Carlton Carrington -- who started in Washington's last five games -- will come off the bench.