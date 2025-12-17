Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Wizards' Malaki Branham: Questionable for Thursday
Branham (thumb) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Spurs.
Branham has missed the past two due to the thumb issue, but it looks like there's a chance he could get back out there Thursday night. Check back for another update on his status closer to Thursday's tip-off.