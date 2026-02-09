Malaki Branham: Waived by Charlotte
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Hornets waived Branham on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Branham was traded from the Mavericks to Charlotte on Thursday, but the Hornets had no intention of keeping him. Branham is now free to seek opportunities elsewhere.
