Cavaliers' Malaki Branham: Plays well Friday

Branham finished with 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 22 minutes in Friday's 99-93 Summer League loss to Indiana.

Branham spent the bulk of his career with the Spurs before last suiting up for the Wizards during the 2025-26 campaign. In 216 regular-season appearances with San Antonio and Washington, the 2022 No. 20 overall pick averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.4 steals over 17.8 minutes of work. Branham could find a spot on an NBA roster at some point moving ahead, though it might be a while before he earns routine minutes for a club.