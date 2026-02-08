Hornets' Malaki Branham: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Branham (not with team) is out for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Branham was traded from the Mavericks on Thursday and remains away from the team. His next opportunity to suit up comes Wednesday against the Hawks.
