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Cavaliers' Malaki Branham: Drops 23 points in SL win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Branham registered 23 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 82-77 Summer League win over the Pelicans.

Branham led all scorers with 23 points. The 23-year-old has scored in double figures in all four of his Summer League appearances, with Wednesday's outing marking his first 20-point performance. Branham closed the 2025-26 campaign with the Cleveland Charge of the G League after making 28 appearances with the Wizards earlier in the season, averaging 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per contest.

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