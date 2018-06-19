2018 Outlook: Lee Smith

2018 fantasy player outlook for Lee Smith, TE, Raiders

Lee Smith will remain a reserve tight end for the Raiders this season, but his main role is more of a blocker than a receiving threat. In seven NFL seasons, Smith has one year with double digits in receptions, and he's scored four total touchdowns. Smith is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.

