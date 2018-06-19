2018 Outlook: Ravens DST

2018 fantasy player outlook for Ravens DST

Year after year, the Ravens DST serves as a quality Fantasy choice. Finishing among the top-10 for the third time in four seasons, the Ravens return in 2018 with a new defensive coordinator (Don Martindale) and a deep, talented secondary. The pass rush isn't bad either, led by long-time veteran Terrell Suggs and second-year linebacker Matt Judon. The schedule isn't even that tough -- aside from their showdowns with the Steelers, the only high-powered offenses the Ravens face are in the NFC South, Kansas City and San Diego. There's no doubt that the Ravens DST is worth taking with one of your last two picks on Draft Day.

