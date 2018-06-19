2018 Outlook: Ravens DST
2018 fantasy player outlook for Ravens DST
Year after year, the Ravens DST serves as a quality Fantasy choice. Finishing among the top-10 for the third time in four seasons, the Ravens return in 2018 with a new defensive coordinator (Don Martindale) and a deep, talented secondary. The pass rush isn't bad either, led by long-time veteran Terrell Suggs and second-year linebacker Matt Judon. The schedule isn't even that tough -- aside from their showdowns with the Steelers, the only high-powered offenses the Ravens face are in the NFC South, Kansas City and San Diego. There's no doubt that the Ravens DST is worth taking with one of your last two picks on Draft Day.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...