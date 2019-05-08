2019 Outlook: Rams
2019 fantasy player outlook for Rams, DST, LAR
The Rams DST should again be a top unit this season, and this is a Fantasy option to draft with a late-round pick in all leagues. Led by standout defensive lineman Aaron Donald, the Rams DST was No. 2 in Fantasy points last year behind only the Bears DST. The Rams added safety Eric Weddle and linebacker Clay Matthews on defense, as well as brought back defensive end Dante Fowler. And the Rams drafted potential impact rookies in safety Taylor Rapp and cornerback David Long. Mark Barron, LaMarcus Joyner and Ndamukong Suh are gone, but any defense with Donald and led by Wade Phillips should be good -- if not great. Plan on the Rams DST being among the top units off the board in all Fantasy leagues this year.
