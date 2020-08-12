Dare Ogunbowale is no longer worth a late-round flier in PPR leagues now that the Buccaneers added LeSean McCoy to their stable of rushers. McCoy could upend Ogunbowale for the team's third-down role since he has the veteran experience for it. Ogunbowale handled the gig in 2019 but wasn't particularly great, averaging 6.6 yards per target but only topping a 40% snap share twice all season, and not once after Week 11. Be careful if you decide to roster him this fall.
2020 Outlook: Dare Ogunbowale
2020 fantasy player outlook for Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
