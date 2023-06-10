Williams will be a backup running back in Washington this season, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Commanders have Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson and likely rookie Chris Rodriguez Jr. ahead of Williams on the depth chart. It will likely take an injury or two for Williams to see consistent playing time, and if that happens then you can add him off the waiver wire in deeper leagues. Williams appeared in 13 games in 2022 and averaged just 2.0 PPR points per game. In seven seasons with Buffalo, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Detroit and Washington, Williams has never averaged more than 4.3 PPR points per game.