One of the most difficult wide receiver rooms to rank in Best Ball this year is the Green Bay Packers. We saw as the offense blossomed at the end of last season with QB Jordan Love's ascending play that four legitimate wide receivers will all be used for the Packers.

This is atypical to have this many receivers that will get volume in a given offense. Not to mention, the Packers have two tight ends as well that will eat up targets.

Currently, the four Packers wide receivers have the following ADPs on Underdog Fantasy:

-Jayden Reed - 54.9

-Christian Watson - 73.4

-Romeo Doubs - 105.0

-Dontayvion Wicks - 122.1

For most of the draft season thus far, I have paid up for Reed or taken the discount on Wicks. I had Watson ranked in the 90s or later. But I realized that could be a hole in my rankings.

Yes, Watson's injury history is terrifying. And he's an extremely volatile boom-bust player. He does not have a safe floor, but we've seen his ceiling can be incredible. For that reason, it would be a mistake to not get Watson shares this season.

If Watson stays relatively healthy and produces close to what he did with Aaron Rodgers in 2022 (nine touchdowns), then we want to draft Watson shares at this price. His volatile play is perfect for Best Ball and fine at the current price.

So I moved up Watson to 76 in my rankings on SportsLine. That puts him right around his ADP of 73.4. This will help me get Watson shares, but not too much.

I honestly want shares of all four Packers receivers, but not overexposed to any one Packers receiver. I'll likely continue to tweak all of their rankings to make sure I'm getting some exposure to the entire Packers' receiver room.

This is a difficult task to project because we don't have a huge sample with all four receivers active at the same time. And I could make a case both for and against each Packers receiver to pay off their ADP. So my advice is to draft all the Packers receivers (no more than two in the same lineup), but not be overexposed to any one receiver.

