After serving an early-season suspension, Kamara proved to be one of the best value picks in all of Fantasy Football in 2023. He was even more productive in PPR formats as Kamara led all RBs with a whopping 6.62 targets per game, and this played a factor in him finishing with the third-most Fantasy points per game. Despite returning check-down artist Derek Carr at QB, Fantasy managers are skeptical of Kamara repeating his production in 2024 -- he comes off the board around No. 50 overall as a Round 4-5 pick. However, new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has installed a zone-blocking scheme that perfectly fits Kamara's skill set as a runner and Kamara may have even less competition for targets in 2024 now that the Saints have moved on from Michael Thomas. He makes for an excellent buy in PPR formats.