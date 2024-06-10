There was no consensus on who the second best tight end in the 2024 draft class was, but the answer for many people was Sinnott. Athleticism is king when it comes to tight ends, and Sinnott posted a 9.49 RAS, which is in the 99th percentile amongst tight prospects over the last 35 years. His counting stats aren't overwhelming, but his 676 receiving yards and six touchdowns led all pass catchers at Kansas State in 2023. We aren't drafting him redraft because we expect Zach Ertz to begin the season as the starter, but Ertz is at the tail end of his career. We're drafting Sinnott as the second tight end in rookie drafts, as early as Round 3.