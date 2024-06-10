The hype around Robinson led to first-round Fantasy draft capital in Year 1 in almost all leagues and formats. Those who drafted Robinson were disappointed in his production as he finished with the 17th-most Fantasy points per game (PPR). Former Falcons play caller Arthur Smith afforded Robinson just the 25th-most touches among all RBs as a rookie. The key areas Smith could have gotten Robinson the ball more were in the red zone and in the passing game, and the expectation is that new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will do just that. Zac Robinson joins the Falcons after working on the Rams staff and fresh off a 2023 season where Kyren Williams led all RBs in touches per game. The coaching change plus how the addition of Kirk Cousins raises the ceiling of the entire offense are the two key factors in why Bijan Robinson is being drafted around the same range or earlier (mid-to-late Round 1) than he was as a rookie. Robinson is one of a handful of players who can challenge Christian McCaffrey as the highest-scoring non-QB in 2024.