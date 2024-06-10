The son of NFL GOAT receiver Jerry Rice, the rookie from USC will compete for playing time with the Chargers this preseason. Rice is a big-bodied target who can win on the perimeter with physicality, but he leaves a little to be desired in terms of speed and shiftiness. He'll have a chance to flash given the competition he'll face this summer, but it's more likely he'll be a backup in 2024. That's why he's not on our radar in redraft leagues and is more of a late-round pick in rookie-only drafts.