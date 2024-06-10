Stroud broke out in an uncommon way for a rookie quarterback by immediately meshing with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. He racked up the seventh-most Fantasy points per game and limited his turnovers en route to building an immediate rapport with rookie WR Tank Dell. He also helped facilitate the Nico Collins breakout. The situation gets better for Stroud in Year 2 after the Texans traded for Stefon Diggs. Having an extra year in the system and NFL should also help Stroud work through his progressions faster. The Texans were one of the more pass-heavy teams in 2023 and that should repeat in 2024. Stroud is a high-upside QB1 you can get in the sixth round of your drafts.