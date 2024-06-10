Brown is expected to open the season as the No. 2 running back in Cincinnati behind new starter Zack Moss, but Brown should have a prominent role in his sophomore campaign. He has sleeper appeal in 2024, and Brown should be drafted as early as Round 9 in the majority of leagues. While Moss should open the season as the replacement for Joe Mixon, Moss has never been a full-time starter for a full season in stints with Buffalo and Indianapolis. Brown didn't have a ton of work as a rookie in 2023 (44 carries for 179 yards and 14 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets), but he showed off his explosiveness with three plays of at least 27 yards. And in the three games where he had at least 10 total touches, he averaged 11.3 PPR points. If Brown gets the chance for extended action he could prove to be the best running back for the Bengals, and he's someone to target in all formats this year.