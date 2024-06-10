The Steelers offense should improve this season with new coordinator Arthur Smith and a quarterback upgrade in Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, and that should help Boswell. He could have the chance to be a starting Fantasy kicker in the majority of leagues. While we don't recommend drafting Boswell, he could be someone to add off waivers. He only averaged 7.8 Fantasy points per game in 2023, but he made 29 field goals and 27 PATs. There's a chance for those numbers to improve, and Boswell could prove to be a Fantasy asset as the year goes on.