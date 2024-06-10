The consensus No. 1 overall pick in one-QB formats remains McCaffrey, who has averaged at least 21 PPR points in each of his past two seasons. In fact, of the 27 regular-season games McCaffrey played in with the 49ers, he's hit at least 21 PPR points 17 times (63% of his games) and at least 30 PPR points five times (nearly 20% of his games). If there's a worry, it's that McCaffrey is 28 years old and coming off of a 417-touch season including the playoffs. The previous time McCaffrey had over 400 touches in a year was 2019, and he followed it up with two injury-plagued seasons. The 417 touches were also his most in a season ever. The best way to safeguard your investment in McCaffrey would be to add his backup, presumably Elijah Mitchell, with a pick in Round 9 or later.