Samuel proved in 2023 that he's still a fierce stat producer, averaging 17 PPR points per game even though he left one of his 15 games after nine snaps. It helped that he averaged 2.5 rush attempts per game and 6.1 yards per rush with five rushing touchdowns -- take those away and he would have averaged 12.7 PPR points per game. If he maintains his prominent role in the Niners offense he should be a locked-in starter. Just keep in mind that he's 28 and has missed multiple games in three of his past four campaigns. Samuel is a quality No. 2 Fantasy WR worth a third-round choice, but the younger Aiyuk has more upside.