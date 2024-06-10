Singletary was expected to play second fiddle for the Texans in 2023, but instead, he took over as the lead back in Week 9. Singletary averaged 19 total touches per game and just under 90 total yards per game from Week 9 on. Despite not scoring many touchdowns, Singletary finished the season averaging the 21st-most Fantasy points per game. He joins a Giants backfield that lost Saquon Barkley and only rosters a pair of fifth-round draft picks behind him as depth. Singletary's projected volume makes him an excellent bet to return RB2 value and he's shaping up as one of the best value picks in the middle rounds of your Fantasy drafts.