McBride will compete for a role in Minnesota's backfield this season, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. As a rookie in 2023, McBride never touched the field and spent the entire year on Minnesota's practice squad. The Vikings have Aaron Jones, Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu ahead of McBride on the depth chart entering training camp, so we'll see if McBride can make the final roster. It's unlikely that McBride will make a Fantasy impact this season, but if he does get the chance for playing time then just add him off the waiver wire during the year.