Joseph signed with the Packers this offseason, and he will compete with Anders Carlson to be the starting kicker in Green Bay. If Joseph wins the job then he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy kicker in the majority of leagues, and you can likely add him off waivers during the season. Joseph has spent the past three seasons in Minnesota, and his Fantasy production has declined each year, from 9.2 points in 2021 to 7.8 points in 2022 to 7.0 points last season. But he could see his stock rise with the Packers, and we'll see if he wins the job in training camp.