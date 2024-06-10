In the 15 games Pacheco had at least 15 touches in last season including the playoffs, he scored at least 15 PPR points 10 times. And now it appears Pacheco will be the Chiefs' primary running back this season without much competition, opening the door for him to keep getting 15-plus touches per week. He'll benefit greatly from that workload, something Pacheco needs after earning just a 6.6% explosive play rate and 16.4% avoided tackle rate last season, both below average among qualifying rushers. Any improvement to his efficiency will make him an outstanding Fantasy running back with the potential to put up big numbers regardless of the opponent. That's why he's worth targeting around 20th overall in PPR formats (a tad higher in non-PPR) as a must-start RB.