Bell will backup Hunter Henry as a rookie and isn't on our redraft radar barring an injury. He is more interesting in Dynasty leagues, where he can be considered as early as Round 4, or Round 3 in tight end premium leagues. Bell's best season in college came as a 20-year-old at South Carolina when he tied for the team lead with five touchdowns and finished second on the team with 497 receiving yards. For reference, Xavier Legette played 11 games that season and caught eight passes for 63 yards. Bell has the requisite athleticism and upside to eventually turn into a Fantasy starter, but you may have to wait a while.