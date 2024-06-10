Browning is back with the Bengals in 2024, and he will once again be the backup to Joe Burrow. Browning is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but he proved himself in 2023 when pressed into action. After Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11, Browning took over as the starter in Cincinnati, and he scored at least 22.9 Fantasy points in five of seven outings. He's someone to remember in case Burrow gets hurt again, but hopefully we never see Browning play because we want Burrow to stay healthy all season.