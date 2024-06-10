Williams is worth drafting as a sleeper this season with a mid-round pick, and he could finally perform at a high level in his third year in the NFL. The first two seasons of his career have been frustrating. He was limited to six games in his rookie campaign following a torn ACL in his final collegiate game at Alabama. And he started his second year dealing with a suspension for gambling. The result has been a combined 95.4 PPR points in two years, but now is his time to shine. With Josh Reynolds gone, Williams is locked into a starting role, and Reynolds leaves behind 64 targets. Hopefully, Williams gets most of those chances from Jared Goff, and Williams could emerge as a top-30 Fantasy receiver this year. We recommend drafting Williams around pick 100 overall, and he will hopefully turn into a weekly starter in three-receiver leagues.