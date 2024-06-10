Warren enters this season as one of the best backup running backs in the NFL, and he should be considered a high-end flex in the majority of leagues. Warren is worth drafting as early as Round 7 in all formats. He's coming off a solid campaign in 2023 with over 1,000 total yards and four total touchdowns, including 61 receptions on 74 targets. The offense in Pittsburgh should improve this season with the addition of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. But Warren still has to contend with Najee Harris, who should remain the workhorse for the Steelers when it comes to carrying the ball. Long-term, Warren could be the running back of the future in Pittsburgh since Harris is entering a contract year, and the Steelers appear willing to move on after this season. But in 2024, Harris should continue to lead Pittsburgh in carries, with Warren mixing in and getting plenty of work in the passing game. Warren's value is higher in PPR, but he can still be a high-end flex in all leagues this year.