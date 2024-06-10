On the one hand, Miami is about the perfect spot for Jaylen Wright. Mike McDaniel's offense and Wright's 4.3 speed should be a match made in heaven. He's a home run hitter in an offense that loves the long ball. Unfortunately for 2024, we expect him to start the year behind both Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. Because of their injury history and Mostert's age, we're still drafting Wright as early as Round 11 in redraft but he is a player you may have to be patient with. In Dynasty leagues, Wright is worth a pick in Round 2 in all rookie drafts and he could sneak into Round 1 in one-quarterback leagues. If anything happens to Mostert or Achane in training camp, you should be prepared to move Wright up as high as Round 7 in redraft.