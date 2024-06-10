After four tough years with the Broncos, Jeudy was traded to the Browns this offseason. He'll attempt to put together his second season with at least 10 PPR points per game, though it won't be easy. The Browns already have Amari Cooper as their primary threat (7.8 targets per game with Deshaun Watson last year) and got an outstanding season from tight end David Njoku. Jeudy would have to carve out a role larger than what he had in Denver and then rediscover the kind of efficiency he had in 2022 in order to be a good Fantasy choice. That feels unlikely, even with the quarterback upgrade, which is why Jeudy is best viewed as a bench receiver worth taking in the double-digit rounds.