Tucker remains one of the best Fantasy kickers, and he's worth drafting first at his position with a late-round pick in all leagues. In 2023, Tucker made at least 30 field goals for the third year in a row and ninth time in 12 seasons. He also made at least 50 PATs for the third time in his past five seasons. Tucker has made 90.2 percent of his field goals and 98.7 percent of his PATs in his career. The Ravens will continue to give Tucker plenty of chances to score, and he should be the first kicker drafted in most formats.