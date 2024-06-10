Despite flirting with Fantasy relevancy and preseason hype, Johnson has struggled to find any consistency. Johnson averaged the 18th-most Fantasy points per game in PPR and has struggled to earn a consistent target share throughout his career. Volume has been a big factor in Johnson's lack of consistency. In 2023, he averaged the 26th-most touches among TEs but was under three touches per game. He also averaged just the 19th-most targets per game at TE. He will also once again be competing with Taysom Hill for both snaps and targets. Johnson should not be on the Fantasy radar in 2024.