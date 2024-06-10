Hunt remains a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can sign with a team that will give him quality touches. He's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues until we know his destination for 2024. In 2023, Hunt helped replace the injured Nick Chubb (knee), and Hunt scored a career-high nine rushing touchdowns. But he only averaged 7.9 PPR points per game, and it's hard to expect a huge season from Hunt when he turns 29 in August. Most likely, Hunt will end up as a waiver wire addition during the season if he signs with a team at any point this year.