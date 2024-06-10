Pittman became the go-to target for Gardner Minshew in 2023. He earned 156 targets and turned them into 109 receptions and 1,110 receiving yards. His 30% target share ranked him among the league leaders. In 2024, his outlook changes with the Colts moving on from Minshew and Anthony Richardson returning to the lineup as the starter. There is more variance in Pittman's profile after the team added Adonai Mitchell at WR in the draft and because it's unknown how Richardson will distribute the football. Pittman is a third-round pick in Fantasy drafts but he has a lower floor than most WRs coming off the board in this range.