Despite the fact that we expect him to open the season as the Dolphins starting running back, Mostert is best drafted as a flex or RB3, no earlier than Round 7 in full PPR. Mostert is more valuable in leagues where catches don't count for as much, as he only saw nine targets in the last eight games of 2023. The 32-year-old just led the NFL in rushing touchdowns despite the fact that he missed the last two and a half games of the season. In 2024, he'll try to hold off both De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. We're very skeptical he'll be able to do that and stay healthy all year long. Mostert is an excellent choice for a zero-RB team that needs a starter at the beginning of the year, and if he's still healthy in November he'll be a cheap buy for contending Dynasty teams as well.