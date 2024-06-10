Dowdle will once again be the 1B in a committee approach this season, but this time he's sharing with Ezekiel Elliott, who is either nearing the age cliff or has already fallen over it. Either way, there is a better chance that Dowdle could carve out a bigger role than he did when sharing with Tony Pollard. Dowdle was extremely efficient on his targets last season, picking up a well above average 6.5 yards per target. It's more likely he'll wrestle that work away from Elliott than the goal-line work, at least early in the year. For now, view Dowdle as a flex to be drafted in the double-digit rounds.