The Steelers selected Wilson in the third round of the NFL Draft from Michigan, and he could be the No. 2 receiver in Pittsburgh this season behind George Pickens. Wilson is worth a late-round pick in all redraft leagues, and he should be a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. The Steelers passing game should be improved this season with Russell Wilson or Justin Fields at quarterback, and Roman Wilson is walking into a big opportunity. Wilson should earn a starting role ahead of Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, Quez Watkins or Scotty Miller. And if Wilson doesn't start, he should be the third receiver. Pittsburgh has 136 targets to replace with Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson gone, and Wilson was productive last season in Michigan's run-heavy offense with 48 catches, 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. Wilson should be a nice surprise for Fantasy managers with a late-round pick.