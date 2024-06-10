The Bears selected Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and he should be a key part of Chicago's offense this season. We like Odunze with a mid-round pick in all redraft leagues, and he's worth drafting as a top-five overall pick in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. The Bears have a crowded receiving corps with Odunze, D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen, and Odunze should open the season as the No. 3 option behind the veterans. But Odunze could emerge as the go-to option for fellow rookie Caleb Williams, and Odunze has plenty of upside in his rookie campaign. He was a star in college at Washington, and in 2023 he had 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns. We'll see how quickly he adapts to the NFL and establishes a rapport with Williams, but plan on Odunze being a No. 3 Fantasy receiver to open the season with the chance to be a top-20 option by the end of the year if things go right.