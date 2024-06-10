Toure is a reserve receiver for the Packers, and he isn't expected to have a prominent role if everyone is healthy. Toure should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. In the first two years of his career, Toure has combined for just 35 PPR points, and Green Bay has a loaded receiving corps with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. At best, Toure could be No. 5 on the depth chart, but he would still need an injury to be Fantasy-relevant. It's unlikely Toure will have consistent production when everyone is healthy, and if he does perform at a high level then just add him off the waiver wire during the season.