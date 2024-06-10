Higgins will be a polarizing Fantasy option this season given his contract situation, his injury-plagued 2023 campaign and concerns over Joe Burrow's injury status. But as long as he's ready for Week 1, Higgins should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 3. At the time of publication, Higgins had still not signed the franchise tag placed on him in February, and that could mean Higgins might not report to training camp on time. Any missed practices will impact Higgins' Fantasy stock. But hopefully when he does show up he's ready to prove he deserves a big contract and put 2023 behind him when he played just 12 games and averaged a career-low 11.5 PPR points per game. It didn't help that Burrow missed the final seven games of the season with a wrist injury, but Higgins still had four games with at least 19 PPR points. Higgins also scored at least 13.8 PPR points per game in each of the previous two seasons, and he's capable of reaching that level of production again. Keep an eye on Higgins heading into training camp, and hopefully he's ready to go for Week 1 when it matters.