Spears has an excellent opportunity to take a big step forward in Year 2 and he will compete for touches with Tony Pollard. The most impressive part of Spears' rookie season was the role he earned in the passing game. That should carry over with new head coach Brian Callahan. He has an extensive track record involving his backs in the passing game. In 2023, Pollard struggled to return from an injury he suffered during the 2022 postseason and never looked his typical explosive self. If Pollard struggles again in 2024, Spears could be a league-winning pick. You can grab Spears in the Rounds 8-9 range of your drafts.