Taylor left the Giants in the offseason but he didn't leave New York. He'll be backing up Aaron Rodgers on the Jets this season. While Taylor won't have any Fantasy value as long as Rodgers is healthy, it's worth remembering that Rodgers is 40 years old and recovering from a torn Achilles. In his five starts last year, Taylor averaged 220 passing yards and 32 rushing yards per game with a worse supporting cast than he'll have in 2024. Leave Taylor on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of Superflex leagues, but be prepared to add him and start him as a QB2 if Rodgers misses time.