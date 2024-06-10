Moss joins a Bengals backfield that leaned on Joe Mixon (he had the fifth-highest snap percentage among all running backs) in 2023. With Chase Brown as the main competition behind Moss, the veteran who came over from the Colts should have an excellent opportunity to carve out a lead role for himself. Brown is an explosive talent, but he's 5-foot-9, 200 pounds and unlikely to claim the lead role. Moss should see scoring opportunities and settle in as an RB2. He is worth drafting as early as the eighth round of your Fantasy drafts.