Achane is deserving of a top-15 pick in Fantasy drafts and can certainly be justified as a late first-round pick. In 11 games with Tua Tagovailoa in 2024, Achane was on pace for nearly 1,800 total yards, 104 catches and 17 touchdowns. He averaged 22.6 points per game in full-PPR and nearly 19 points per game in half-PPR with Tua. That is elite stuff, and if he can somehow pull that off again, he will be among the most valuable players in Fantasy leagues. Remember, as a rookie in 2023 Achane was the fourth-best running back on a per-game basis despite playing six or fewer snaps in two games. His talent is undeniable and hopefully, he answered injury questions by playing 17 games in 2024 (though he did leave Week 4 with an injury). Are there any concerns? Miami's offensive line could be brutal, and Achane had only 203 carries in 17 games. If the catches come down, does he have enough of a workload to rely on? Expect the Dolphins to involve him more in the run game. They will find ways to give him touches and he should be set for a big season.