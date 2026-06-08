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2026 Outlook: Jaylen Wright

2026 fantasy player outlook for Jaylen Wright, RB, Miami Dolphins

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Wright figures to serve as a backup running back behind De'Von Achane in Miami again this season. In that exact role for the past two seasons, Wright has amassed three games with 10-plus carries and has been great for Fantasy in one of them. He's not worth considering until Achane misses some playing time in-season. You'll look for him off the waiver wire then.

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