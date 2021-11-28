site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Likely starter
RotoWire Staff
Mitchell (rib/finger) is going to play and probably start Sunday afternoon against the Vikings, Jay Glazer reported on the Fox Sunday morning pregame show.
This fits with the earlier reports from other sources this week that he'd play, with the added confirmation that he'll start.
